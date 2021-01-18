Alberta sees 'solid' case for damages if US cancels Keystone XL

Comment from Alberta's Premier

The premier of the Canadian province of Alberta sees a 'solid legal basis' to recoup damages if the US cancels Keystone XL.





There's some talk that NAFTA (or new NAFTA) provisions have separate rules for not issuing permits (that's fine) and rescinding them (not fine), which Trump left as a bit of a poison pill for Biden.





I assume Canada won't want to go down the legal rout but Alberta may try that while the federal government aims for a diplomatic solution.

