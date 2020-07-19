EU summit - Although Denmark appears to have caved the Netherlands and Austria remain strong holdouts
Denmark is reported to have agreed to the 400bn EUR in grants, the rest in loans.
- No word on Sweden but hints are they are wavering.
- The Netherlands and Austria said to remain the strongest holdouts.
Wondering what I am talking about? The story so far today, in order:
