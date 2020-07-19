EU summit - Although Denmark appears to have caved the Netherlands and Austria remain strong holdouts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Denmark is reported to have agreed to the 400bn EUR in grants, the rest in loans.

  • No word on Sweden but hints are they are wavering.
  • The Netherlands and Austria said to remain the strongest holdouts. 

Wondering what I am talking about? The story so far today, in order:
  1. EU summit talks update - recovery fund talks dragging on, no agreement yet
  2. ECB's Lagarde wants an ambitious EU agreement not necessarily a quick one
  3. The EU summit has continued into day 3, latest is there is no sign of agreement
  4. EU summit - one of the 'frugals' appear ready to accept a deal


