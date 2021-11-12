Analysts wary of China's property downturn copying Spain's &/or US' crashes in the 2000s

Oxford Economics say that a more severe downturm in China's housing market

would slow China's growth markedly

and have a major impact on global growth

If the downturn copied the US and Spanish property crashes of the 2000s, Chinese growth could plunge as low as 1% y/y by end-2022.







OE accompany with this:





Chinese authorities would do what they can to prevent this from happening. Whether they'd be successful is the question I guess. They are currently in the process of a controlled implosion of Evergrande and other property companies, dismantling bit by bit.