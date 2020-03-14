Apple closes all stores outside of China

Stores inside China remain open









Apple is closing all its stores outside of China in response to the Coronavirus and its spread to Europe and the US and how those regions have now become the epicenter of the virus. The action is a continuation of the private sectors attempt to slow the spreading of the virus. This week virtually all sporting events were shuttered across the US including iconic events and sports leagues like the NCAA March Madness, NBA basketball, NHL hockey, the MLB spring season, the Masters golf tournament.





The Apple store closures will be in effect until March 27.





Apple announced that hourly workers will continue to be pair and workers will be allowed to work remotely across the company if their jobs permit it.





According to the WSJ, direct sales account for 31% of the companies $260B in sales.



