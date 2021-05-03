April US ISM manufacturing 60.7 vs 65.0 expected

April US manufacturing survey from the ISM:





Prior was 64.7 (was highest since 1983)



Prices paid 89.6 vs 86.0 expected (85.6 prior)



New orders 64.3 vs 68.0 prior



Employment 55.1 vs 59.6 prior

If you go by the comments in the report, this is more about supply shortages rather than a dip in demand.







Comments in the report



