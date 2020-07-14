Arizona coronavirus cases 4273 vs 1357 yesterday

Coronavirus data for Arizona released July 14, 2020:

Highest since July 3



Total cases 128,097 vs 123,824 yesterday

Reported cases were 3639 last Monday



New deaths 92 vs 8 yesterday

New PCR tests 19,488 vs 6,240 yesterday The positivity rate yesterday was just above 20% on PCR tests and is right around that level again today. The pickup is entirely the result of more testing. The deaths jumped but that's really just making up for yesterday.

The positivity rate in Arizona is generally the highest in the country, or close to it. The trend in cases in the past week has certainly improved but it's tough to get past that positivity ratio.



