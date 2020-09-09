AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial pause after adverse reaction in a person - Asia markets taking note

The coronavirus vaccine trial news earlier:

And more:

In a related news item:

Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong FX markets are all active now, stock markets will open soon into a glum mood.





AstraZeneca say they'll be expediting the review of the adverse reaction by the trial participant. Is that enough to cheer everyone up? We'll soon see. But the big drop in the NASDAQ is a cloud over Asia today. In overnight Globex trade NQ has turned into the green as I post.









