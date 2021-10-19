Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q3 estimate hits a new low ahead of next week's release
Next Thursday is the advance look at Q3 US GDP
The Atlanta Fed Q3 GDPNow tracking estimate is down to +0.5% annualized ahead of next week's advanced release. That's the lowest it's been and well below the 3.8% consensus.
A 0.5% reading would be a shock but I'm not sure it would upend the themes in markets. Most economists would simply push growth back further. We'll be on high alert for next week's release.After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 0.9 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively, to 0.4 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively