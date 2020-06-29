AUD/USD week ahead, brief update
Australian and New Zealand dollar updates for the week ahead via ANZ's outlook. In brief:
AUD:
- Improving news and some suggestions that the pandemic may have reached its peak have seen the AUD outperform.
- Its medium-term prospects are likely to hinge on how fast activity can resume and how well economies cope with resurgences in case numbers.
- ANZ Fair value: 0.67
NZD/USD
- A large share of New Zealand's exports goes to Asia, leaving it exposed to a global growth slowdown.
- The mix of lower export volumes, tourist arrivals, commodity prices and business confidence will continue to weigh on the NZD, despite recent outperformance from improving risk sentiment.
- ANZ Fair value: 0.65