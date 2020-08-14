August preliminary U Mich US consumer sentiment 72.8 vs 72.0 expected

Prior was 72.5

Current conditions 82.5 vs 82.3 expected (82.8 prior)

Expectations 66.5 vs 65.5 expected (prior was 65.9)

1-year inflation 3.0% vs 2.9% expected (3.0% prior)

5-10 year inflation 2.7% vs 2.6% prior



These numbers were slightly better than anticipated and show the consumer is holding up in August, despite some negative impulses from the cutoff in benefits. However the overall picture of this survey is still much weaker than it was pre-pandemic and it's still near the lows.







