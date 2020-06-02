Australia AiG Construction PMI for May 24.9 (prior 21.6)

A rise for the Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

'A rise' … sheesh …. up 3 and a bit points to a deeply contractionary level of 24.9. Terrible! This sector of the economy is way, way underwater.





Sub indexes:

Activity 21.3, +3.3 points

New Orders 23.0, +7.2

Employment 29.1, +3.5

Deliveries 29.3, -4.8

Input Prices 64.7, -0.6

Selling Prices 28.4, +2.2

Wages 47.0, +3.3



Meanwhile AUD is cracking on! It is nearly positive for the year … and yesterday the RBA didn't have much to say on it, not perturbed by its resilience. IS AUD one of the least dirty shirts? Adam made that argument months ago (he didn't say least dirty shirt, he is Canadian and not that uncouth).







