Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for August: 49.3 (prior 53.5)
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
Not a good result, a drop of more than 4 points and back into contraction for this.
On (some) of the sub measures
- 'new orders' dropped 6.1 points back into contraction, sales dropped 5.6 points back into contraction also.
- more encouragingly exports rose nearly 11 points to an expansionary 52.2 while employment did drop (3.2 points) but remained in (just barely) expansion territory (50.2)
AUD showing little response.