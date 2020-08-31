Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for August: 49.3 (prior 53.5)

Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

Not a good result, a drop of more than 4 points and back into contraction for this.

On (some) of the sub measures

'new orders' dropped 6.1 points back into contraction, sales dropped 5.6 points back into contraction also.

more encouragingly exports rose nearly 11 points to an expansionary 52.2 while employment did drop (3.2 points) but remained in (just barely) expansion territory (50.2)

AUD showing little response.