Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for April: +4.7% m/m (sa) (prior +7.4%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Higher for the 11th straight month

  • highest in 12 years (since 2008)
For the y/y, +198.8% (not a typo ... but do not there is a huge base effect in here as April 2020 was the nadir of lockdown) 

ANZ comments:
  • welcome strength given the ending of the government's JobKeeper support programme could see 100,000-150,000 out of work
  • strong labour demand 
  • Businesses looking to hire new workers are, on the whole, unlikely to be those that were heavily dependent on JobKeeper

