Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for April: +4.7% m/m (sa) (prior +7.4%)
Higher for the 11th straight month
- highest in 12 years (since 2008)
For the y/y, +198.8% (not a typo ... but do not there is a huge base effect in here as April 2020 was the nadir of lockdown)
ANZ comments:
- welcome strength given the ending of the government's JobKeeper support programme could see 100,000-150,000 out of work
- strong labour demand
- Businesses looking to hire new workers are, on the whole, unlikely to be those that were heavily dependent on JobKeeper