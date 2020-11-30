Subscription Confirmed!
Dow had its best month since 1987 but closed lower today. Record highs and record closes for the major indices in November
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs increased. EUR longs remain the largest
EURJPY runs into October/November highs and backs off
Crude oil futures settle at $45.34
AUDUSD tests Friday's low
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Fed Chair Powell says recent vaccine news is very positive for the medium term
Fed's Barkin: Existing QE providing pretty strong stimulus
BOE's Tenreyro: We will assess vaccine news in next forecasts
Fed extends emergency liquidity programs through March 31
ECB's Lagarde: Monetary policy cannot be as targeted as fiscal measures can be