Australia August PMI Services 49.0 & Composite 49.4

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CBA/Markit PMIs, previous month and preliminary for this month can be found here: 

The fall back into contraction for the services PMI ... Victoria lockdown #2 cited in the 'key findings':
  • Australian services business activity returned to a decline during August amid lockdown measures reimposed in Victoria following a surge in new COVID-19 infections. Demand was also adversely impacted, with new business inflows falling after two months of growth, which contributed to a development of spare capacity. Consequently, job shedding intensified. Input costs rose further, accompanied by an increase in selling prices.
pmi 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose