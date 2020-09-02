Australia August PMI Services 49.0 & Composite 49.4
CBA/Markit PMIs, previous month and preliminary for this month can be found here:
The fall back into contraction for the services PMI ... Victoria lockdown #2 cited in the 'key findings':
- Australian services business activity returned to a decline during August amid lockdown measures reimposed in Victoria following a surge in new COVID-19 infections. Demand was also adversely impacted, with new business inflows falling after two months of growth, which contributed to a development of spare capacity. Consequently, job shedding intensified. Input costs rose further, accompanied by an increase in selling prices.