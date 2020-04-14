Australia business conditions and confidence largest fall ever. AUD goes up.

NAB business survey shows historically bad conditions and confidence for business in March:

AUD (and kiwi alongside) popped higher:













I suspect the strength is something to do with this headline:

And also that the NAB survey would have been expected to be not good (there is no survey of expectations for it though).





As I said in that post the market is hungry for good news, or even potentially good news.

S&P emini equity futures also higher on the session.

USD/JPY is languishing,. I thought it too might have received a boost but none apparent so far.



