Australia business conditions and confidence largest fall ever. AUD goes up.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NAB business survey shows historically bad conditions and confidence for business in March:

AUD (and kiwi alongside) popped higher:

I suspect the strength is something to do with this headline:
And also that the NAB survey would have been expected to be not good (there is no survey of expectations for it though). 

As I said in that post the market is hungry for good news, or even potentially good news. 
  • S&P emini equity futures also higher on the session. 
  • USD/JPY is languishing,. I thought it too might have received a boost but none apparent so far. 


