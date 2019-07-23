Australia CBA/Markit preliminary PMIs (July) Manufacturing: 51.4 & Services:51.8

The flash Australian PMIs for July 2019

Manufacturing 51.4

prior 52.0

Services 51.9

prior 52.6

Composite 51.8

prior 52.5





Summary from Markit:

data pointed to slower rises in both business activity and new orders in Australia at the start of the third quarter of the year.

Slower growth fed through to staffing levels, which decreased for the first time in three months.

The rate of input cost inflation continued to accelerate and was sharp in July, while output prices were raised modestly.

Business confidence was broadly in line with that seen in June

Final's will be released in around a week and a half.







