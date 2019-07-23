Australia CBA/Markit preliminary PMIs (July) Manufacturing: 51.4 & Services:51.8
The flash Australian PMIs for July 2019
Manufacturing 51.4
- prior 52.0
Services 51.9
- prior 52.6
Composite 51.8
- prior 52.5
Summary from Markit:
- data pointed to slower rises in both business activity and new orders in Australia at the start of the third quarter of the year.
- Slower growth fed through to staffing levels, which decreased for the first time in three months.
- The rate of input cost inflation continued to accelerate and was sharp in July, while output prices were raised modestly.
- Business confidence was broadly in line with that seen in June
Final's will be released in around a week and a half.