Australia CBA/Markit preliminary PMIs (July) Manufacturing: 51.4 & Services:51.8

The flash Australian PMIs for July 2019 

Manufacturing 51.4
  • prior 52.0
Services 51.9
  • prior 52.6
Composite 51.8
  • prior 52.5

Summary from Markit:
  • data pointed to slower rises in both business activity and new orders in Australia at the start of the third quarter of the year. 
  • Slower growth fed through to staffing levels, which decreased for the first time in three months. 
  • The rate of input cost inflation continued to accelerate and was sharp in July, while output prices were raised modestly. 
  • Business confidence was broadly in line with that seen in June
Final's will be released in around a week and a half. 


