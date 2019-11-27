Australia Construction Work Done for Q3: -0.4% q/q (expected -1.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The construction sector has been somewhat in the doldrums. This data point showing the fifth consecutive negative quarter.

  • The seasonally adjusted estimate (i.e. the headline above) for total construction work done fell 0.4% to $50,849.7m in the September quarter.
  • trend estimate for total construction work done fell 1.6% in the September quarter 
ABS with more:

trend estimate for total building work done fell 1.8%
  • trend estimate for non-residential building work done rose 0.2% and residential building work fell 3.0%

trend estimate for engineering work done fell 1.1% in the September quarter.
  • seasonally adjusted estimate for engineering work done fell 0.2% 

This numner will detract from Q3 GDP (data due next week) …. and its even uglier than that. Private work down 8.3% y/y, public work down 7.2%. 

--
Background to this is here:
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose