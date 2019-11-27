Australia Construction Work Done for Q3: -0.4% q/q (expected -1.0%)

The construction sector has been somewhat in the doldrums. This data point showing the fifth consecutive negative quarter.

The seasonally adjusted estimate (i.e. the headline above) for total construction work done fell 0.4% to $50,849.7m in the September quarter.

trend estimate for total construction work done fell 1.6% in the September quarter

ABS with more:





trend estimate for total building work done fell 1.8%

trend estimate for non-residential building work done rose 0.2% and residential building work fell 3.0%







trend estimate for engineering work done fell 1.1% in the September quarter.



seasonally adjusted estimate for engineering work done fell 0.2%







This numner will detract from Q3 GDP (data due next week) …. and its even uglier than that. Private work down 8.3% y/y, public work down 7.2%.





--

Background to this is here: