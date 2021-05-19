Australia consumers - Preference for Chinese-made goods falling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Survey results (via Roy Morgan in Australia) show Australians are less likely than a year ago to buy products if they know the product is 'Made in China'.

This is a manifestation of the attacks China has launched against goods and services from Australia. While understandable its probably not going to help relations much. 

Preference for Chinese-made clothes, electrical goods, mobile phones, footwear and sporting goods fell in 2020
  • in 2020 only 24% of Australians said they'd be more likely to buy clothes if they knew the clothes were 'Made in China', down 7% y/y.
More:
  • electrical goods with 23% (down 5% points from 2019) 
  • mobile phones on 22% (down 4%)
  • footwear on 17% (down 6%)
  • sporting goods on 14% (down 3%).
  • motor vehicles on 10% (unchanged from 2019)
  • food on 7% (unchanged)
  • cosmetics and skin care products both on 7% (up 1%)
  • wine on 5% (up 1%)
