Australia consumers - Preference for Chinese-made goods falling
Survey results (via Roy Morgan in Australia) show Australians are less likely than a year ago to buy products if they know the product is 'Made in China'.
This is a manifestation of the attacks China has launched against goods and services from Australia. While understandable its probably not going to help relations much.
Preference for Chinese-made clothes, electrical goods, mobile phones, footwear and sporting goods fell in 2020
- in 2020 only 24% of Australians said they'd be more likely to buy clothes if they knew the clothes were 'Made in China', down 7% y/y.
More:
- electrical goods with 23% (down 5% points from 2019)
- mobile phones on 22% (down 4%)
- footwear on 17% (down 6%)
- sporting goods on 14% (down 3%).
- motor vehicles on 10% (unchanged from 2019)
- food on 7% (unchanged)
- cosmetics and skin care products both on 7% (up 1%)
- wine on 5% (up 1%)