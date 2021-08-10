Australia coronavirus - epicentre state NSW to report figures imminently - chatter of a new high

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sydney, the state capital and Australia's largest city is 7 weeks into its lockdown.

And here I am posting rumours around of fresh new record high in cases to be reported today. 

Farcical. 

Sydney, the state capital and Australia's largest city is 7 weeks into its lockdown.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose