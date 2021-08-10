Australia coronavirus - epicentre state NSW to report figures imminently - chatter of a new high

Subscription Confirmed!
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4842 (vs. yesterday at 6.4840)
-
Senior researcher at CASS said that now is a good time for the PBOC to cut interest rates
-
China media says no need for the PBOC to add further funds in the short term
-
ICYMI - China's central bank says inflation rise (at producer love, i.e. PPI) is temporary
-
Fed's Rosengren: Fed should begin slowing stimulus efforts by fall