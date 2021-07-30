Australia coronavirus - NSW reports a reduced number of new cases

170 for the preceding 24 hours vs. 239 the 24hrs before that. 

Some encouragement. 

Still troubling:
  • 65 in isolation for all their infectious period
  • 10 in isolation for part of it
  • 42 were out and about 
  • 53 still being investigated
Its the 'out and about', i.e. people actively in circulation in the community that is helping spread infections. 

The headline number is of some encouragement though. Sydney's version of lockdown had been widely criticised as way too loose - it has been subsequently tightened so perhaps we are seeing some light in the tunnel (that is not an oncoming train). A one day move lower is not, of course, necessarily a trend. 

