Australia coronavirus update, highest number of new cases for 2 months today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A fresh eruption of new cases in Australia's second most populous state of Victoria this week. Numbers climbing again today (for the previous 24 hours)

  • 30 new cases
  • 5 hotel quarantine
  • 7 linked to known outbreaks
  • 5 routine testing
  • 13 under investigation
For Australia as a whole it was +33.

This is 10 consecutive days of double digit case number growth in Vic. 

A concern with the 2nd wave surge in Victoria is it will set back reopening of state borders and intra-Australia travel, and thus economic recovery. Neighbouring state New South Wales has warned travellers to stay away from Victoria, although the border remains open to travel. 

