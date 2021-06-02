Australia GDP for Q1 2021 +1.8% q/q ( vs. expected +1.5%)

expected 1.5%, prior 3.2%, revised from 3.1%

expected 0.6%, prior -1.1%

AUD marked up above 0.7770 on the release, as I update not by much though.





Q1 household spending +1.2% q/q

household savings ratio 11.6% (down from 22% or so during the pandemic but well higher than the 4 to 6% prevailing prior to the pandemic)

chain price index +3.1%

AUD further update, back under 0.7770





Government stimulus (wage/jobs support, home building grants, capex incentives ... and more) all still playing out in supporting economic growth during the first quarter of this calendar year.





1.8 % q/q1.1 % y/y