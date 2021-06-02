Australia GDP for Q1 2021 +1.8% q/q ( vs. expected +1.5%)
Australian January - March economic growth data show a solid beat.
1.8 % q/q
expected 1.5%, prior 3.2%, revised from 3.1%
expected 0.6%, prior -1.1%
AUD marked up above 0.7770 on the release, as I update not by much though.
More:
- Q1 household spending +1.2% q/q
- household savings ratio 11.6% (down from 22% or so during the pandemic but well higher than the 4 to 6% prevailing prior to the pandemic)
- chain price index +3.1%
AUD further update, back under 0.7770
Government stimulus (wage/jobs support, home building grants, capex incentives ... and more) all still playing out in supporting economic growth during the first quarter of this calendar year.
---
Background: