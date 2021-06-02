Australia GDP for Q1 2021 +1.8% q/q ( vs. expected +1.5%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian January - March economic growth data show a solid beat. 

1.8 % q/q 

  • expected 1.5%, prior 3.2%, revised from 3.1%

1.1 % y/y 

  • expected 0.6%, prior -1.1%

AUD marked up above 0.7770 on the release, as I update not by much though. 

More:
  • Q1 household spending +1.2% q/q
  • household savings ratio 11.6% (down from 22% or so during the pandemic but well higher than the 4 to 6% prevailing prior to the pandemic)
  • chain price index +3.1% 
AUD further update, back under 0.7770

Government stimulus (wage/jobs support, home building grants, capex incentives ... and more) all still playing out in supporting economic growth during the first quarter of this calendar year. 

---
Background:

