Australia Inventories for Q4 come in at 0.0% q/q vs. , expected 0.2% q/q, prior -0.5%

and Company Operating Profit also, for Q4 -6.6% q/q vs. , expected 1.5% q/q, prior 3.2%

The zero for inventories will mean no net contribution to the Q4 GDP.





And, not ignoring that dramatic drop in profitability - this will keep downward pressure on business investment, wages, job creation.





Australian Q4 GDP will be published Wednesday, March 3.