Australia jobs for January + 29.1K (vs. expected +30K) & Unemployment rate: 6.4% (expected 6.5%)

Employment Change: +29.1K
expected +30K, prior +50K

Unemployment Rate: 6.4%
expected 6.5%, prior 6.6%

Full-Time Employment Change: +59.0K
prior was 35.7K

Part-Time Employment Change: -29.8K
prior was 14.3K

Participation Rate: 66.1%
expected 66.2%, prior was 66.2%

Pretty much expected job gains and the jobless rate is lower ... yes the participation rate is lower but the screaming headline will be lower u/e rate.





More:

Underemployment rate decreased to 8.1%.

Monthly hours worked decreased by 86 million hours, Decreased by 5.7% over the year

Jobs are still below their pre-crisis peak but not by a lot. As fiscal support is pulled away from the economy though there is a test ahead. Jobs are still below their pre-crisis peak but not by a lot. As fiscal support is pulled away from the economy though there is a test ahead.





This graph from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows how quick the recovery in jobs has been: