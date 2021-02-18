Australia jobs for January + 29.1K (vs. expected +30K) & Unemployment rate: 6.4% (expected 6.5%)
Australian employment report for January
Employment Change: +29.1K
expected +30K, prior +50K
expected 6.5%, prior 6.6%
prior was 35.7K
prior was 14.3K
expected 66.2%, prior was 66.2%
This graph from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows how quick the recovery in jobs has been:
- Underemployment rate decreased to 8.1%.
- Monthly hours worked decreased by 86 million hours, Decreased by 5.7% over the year
Jobs are still below their pre-crisis peak but not by a lot. As fiscal support is pulled away from the economy though there is a test ahead.