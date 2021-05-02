Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for April (final) 61.7 (prior 59.9)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian Industry Group Manufacturing PMI for April 61.7, up 1.8 points on the month and to its 3rd highest ever reading 

  • highest since March 2018
  • seventh consecutive month of recovery
  • all six manufacturing sectors expanded
  • all seven activity indicators expanded 
  • capacity utilisation index hit a record high (indicating that employment and/or investment may need to step up in order to facilitate further growth from here)
  • Australian manufacturers continue to report concerns about supply chain difficulties including delivery delays and freight pricing. High and/or rising prices for various raw materials is also of concern, due to high global commodity prices for metals, oil and other key inputs. 
Goldman Sachs graph:
Australian Industry Group Manufacturing PMI for April 61.7, up 1.8 points on the month and to its 3rd highest ever reading 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose