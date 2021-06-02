Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for May  (final)

IHS Markit PMIs for Australia

preliminary 58.2 from prior 58.8

preliminary 58.1 from prior 58.8

'Key findings' from the report:

Business activity and demand sustain noticeable growth

Sharpest increase in employment on record

Cost inflation accelerates to series high

Solid expansion, jobs up .. good signs in the report.





Comments from Markit:

"Australia's service sector sustained a strong rate of expansion in May with both demand and business activity growing at a healthy pace. The improvement in economic conditions can be seen providing firms with better confidence to continue hiring at a record pace.

"Backlogs meanwhile continued to build despite the increase in operating capacity. Anecdotally, some service providers are looking to rebuild their headcount to pre COVID-19 levels but a few are citing difficulties in finding new employees.

"Business confidence remained strong in May, even as price inflation accelerated, with firms anticipating further recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest developments surrounding Melbourne's lockdown may however be one to keep a close eye on."













Services 58.0Composite 58.0 also