Australia NAB business confidence -14 (prior 1) and business conditions 0 (prior -7)

National Australia Bank Business survey for July 2020 - I did a double-take on that (lack of) confidence result

The NAB survey was taken prior to Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne being plunged into 'stage 4' lockdown (survey conducted July 22-31).





Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB



"The most significant deterioration in confidence occurred in New South Wales and Victoria, where concerns around the spread of the virus were escalating"

"While conditions have seen a notable improvement, it may reflect activity coming off a low base -- forward orders saw only a marginal improvement and remain very weak"

"businesses will remain very cautious given the great uncertainty"

" the business sector will require ongoing support through the recovery phase until the economy can get back on its feet"



On conditions:

Trading 1 (+7 points)

Profitability 2 (+10)

Employment -2 (+9)

If there is a brighter point to make on these results its that 'conditions' tend to be a more objective measure than 'confidence' … and conditions did improve. To zero, yeah, but still, better than the prior -7 … make that -8, the revised conditions number for the previous month.















