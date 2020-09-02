Australia Q2 2020 GDP -7.0% q/q (vs. expected -6.0%)

The second quarter (April to June) was the worst of the COVID-19 shutdown impact on the economy.

GDP  -7.0 %q/q (as) ... largest drop on a quarter on record
  • expected -6.0%, prior -0.3%  
GDP -6.3 % y/y 
  • expected -5.1%, prior 1.4% revised to 1.6%
Confirming a shrinking economy in the second quarter, and after shrinkage in Q1 an officially confirmed recession (for those who had any doubt!)

A big hit to households ... household consumption -12.1% in Q2
  • Q1 was -1.2% fall
  • If there is a positive to this its that the household savings rate surged


AUD is extending its earlier losses by a few tics.


