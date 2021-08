Preliminary and prior can be found here

The prelim for the month was -1.8% so the final is not much of a surprise.





During June:

lock-downs in Melbourne for two weeks from May 28

and then in the back part of June for Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin Looking ahead, July had lockdowns once again in Melbourne (Australia's second-largest population city) and in Sydney (Australia's largest population city) - Sydney'sl lockdown is ongoing although many retail outlets remain open. South Australia was also shut-in for a period in July. Looking ahead, July had lockdowns once again in Melbourne (Australia's second-largest population city) and in Sydney (Australia's largest population city) - Sydney'sl lockdown is ongoing although many retail outlets remain open. South Australia was also shut-in for a period in July.





Further data also, Q2 retail sales +0.8% q/q vs. +0.9% expected.

Meanwhile at the Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday: