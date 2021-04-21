Australia Retail Sales for March, preliminary: +1.4% m/m (expected +1.0%)
expected +1.0% m/m, prior -0.8%
Australian Bureau of Statistics notes:
- The rises were led by Victoria (4%) and Western Australia (5.5%), with both states rebounding from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions during February.
- Queensland, which saw COVID-19 restrictions impact March 2021, saw a minor fall. Brisbane saw a 3-day lockdown at the end of March.
---
