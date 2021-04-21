Australia Retail Sales for March, preliminary: +1.4% m/m (expected +1.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia Retail Sales for March, preliminary is up 1.4% m/m

  • expected +1.0% m/m, prior -0.8%

Up 2.3% y/y (prior +9.1%)

Australian Bureau of Statistics notes:
  • The rises were led by Victoria (4%) and Western Australia (5.5%), with both states rebounding from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions during February. 
  • Queensland, which saw COVID-19 restrictions impact March 2021, saw a minor fall. Brisbane saw a 3-day lockdown at the end of March. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose