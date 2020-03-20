Australia says to lift debt ceiling to A$850 billion

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Australian treasurer, Josh Frydenberg

This isn't a so much a surprise as they look to combat the economic fallout from the virus outbreak. The current self-imposed debt ceiling is A$600 billion, which was set in 2017 by then treasurer and now prime minister, Scott Morrison.

Australian debt is already said to be standing around A$573 billion with the government - as of last year's forecast - having expected it to peak around A$576 billion prior to the whole coronavirus saga this year.
ForexLive

Raise
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose