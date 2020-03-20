Australia says to lift debt ceiling to A$850 billion

Comments by Australian treasurer, Josh Frydenberg







Australian debt is already said to be standing around A$573 billion with the government - as of last year's forecast - having expected it to peak around A$576 billion prior to the whole coronavirus saga this year.





This isn't a so much a surprise as they look to combat the economic fallout from the virus outbreak. The current self-imposed debt ceiling is A$600 billion, which was set in 2017 by then treasurer and now prime minister, Scott Morrison.