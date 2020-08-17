Australia (state of Victoria) report 222 new coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New cov1 COVID-19 cases are falling each day now after more than a month of the second lockdown.

The death toll is still being fed by the large pipeline of cases reported in past weeks, up 17 on the day. 

