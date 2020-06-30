Australia: Victoria state to impose 4-week lockdown on virus hotspot suburbs
Victoria to impose lockdown in 10 areas in Melbourne city
That's hardly comforting news, especially considering that Australia were one of the few countries that handled the epidemic rather well in the early stages. So, this in turn is a bit of a setback to those efforts and also steps to reopen the economy.
AUD/USD down a little from 0.6882 to 0.6873 currently, backing away from its key hourly moving averages at 0.6878-82 as well.
Risk is also taking a slight knock here with US futures now paring gains of around 0.2% to keep closer to flat levels going into European morning trade.