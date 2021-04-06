Australia weekly consumer confidence: 107.7 (prior 112.3)

Australia weekly consumer confidence via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey, drops to 107.7

prior 112.3

the largest fall since late-March of 2020



The lockdown of the country's third-largest city has weighed on sentiment (the lockdown ahs since ended)





ANZ cite:

New COVID-19 cases

snap Brisbane lockdown

the end of JobKeeper (government pandemic wages support)

And also, on a brighter note:

history shows that confidence tends to bounce back quickly once lockdowns lift

Plenty of data from Australia already this morning, useful if you are keeping track of economic developments ... not so much for AUD movement though











