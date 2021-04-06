Australia weekly consumer confidence: 107.7 (prior 112.3)
Australia weekly consumer confidence via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey, drops to 107.7
prior 112.3
the largest fall since late-March of 2020
The lockdown of the country's third-largest city has weighed on sentiment (the lockdown ahs since ended)
ANZ cite:
- New COVID-19 cases
- snap Brisbane lockdown
- the end of JobKeeper (government pandemic wages support)
And also, on a brighter note:
- history shows that confidence tends to bounce back quickly once lockdowns lift
---
Plenty of data from Australia already this morning, useful if you are keeping track of economic developments ... not so much for AUD movement though
- Australia - (final) Markit PMIs for March: Services 55.5 (prior 53.4) and Composite 55.5 (prior 53.7)
- Australia AiG Construction PMI for March: 61.8 (prior 57.4)