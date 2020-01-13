Australia weekly consumer sentiment 107.3 (prior 106.2)

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey bounce from its 4 year low last week 


ANZ commentary:
  • ANZ-Roy Morgan Aus Consumer Confidence bounces back primarily on strength in the 'economic conditions' subindices. Not surprising, given these were the aspects of the survey that fell sharply in last week's report.
Huh. The way I read that from ANZ is this is a bit of a dice roll. A bounce for the index in a week where the news flow in Australia was appallingly bad …. 

Little wonder this indicator gets pretty much ignored by the forex.


