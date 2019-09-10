Australian August Business Confidence 1( vs; prior 4)

National Australia Bank Business Survey for August

Business Confidence drops to 1

prior 4

Business Conditions also come in at 1

prior 3, revised from 2





In brief key points via NAB:

Both business confidence and conditions … well below long-run averages

outcome suggests that momentum in the business sector continues to weaken

prompting us to review our outlook for interest rates which will be released alongside tomorrow's updated set of forecasts

Weaker conditions

decline in forward orders (which are negative and well below average)

reported capex decline to around average

capacity utilisation rose in August, it has been volatile in recent months and is a little below the levels seen a year ago.

Despite the slowing in activity, and a pull-back in expansion plans, the employment index remains around average

The survey still suggests weak price pressures, which against a backdrop of slowing activity may well weaken further



Looking for a bright point - employment sub index up a little









The results will be a negative input for the AUD, and note in the 'highlights' bit from NAB above, be on the lookout for a revised RBA call tomorrow.





Background here: