Australian (August preliminary) retail sales -4.2% m/m and +6.96% y/y

Flash data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics  

  • The seasonally adjusted estimate fell 4.2% (-$1,276.3m) from July 2020 to August 2020. 
  • In seasonally adjusted terms, Australian turnover rose 6.9% in August 2020 compared with August 2019. This compares to an annual movement of 12.0% in July 2020.  
Note again, this is prelim only, says the ABS (bolding mine):
  • a preliminary estimate for Australian retail turnover for August 2020
  • is based on preliminary data provided by businesses that make-up approximately 80% of total retail turnover and is therefore subject to revision. 
And, while there was a severe impact in Vic (shut down 2.0 impacting) the rest of Australia saw a m/m decline also:
  • Victoria led the falls, down 12.6% compared to July 2020. Stage-4 restrictions in Melbourne, and Stage-3 restrictions in Regional Victoria, restricted trading for non-essential retail businesses. 
  • Excluding Victoria, the rest of Australia fell 1.5% from July 2020 to August 2020.


