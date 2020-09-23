Australian (August preliminary) retail sales -4.2% m/m and +6.96% y/y

Flash data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics

The seasonally adjusted estimate fell 4.2% (-$1,276.3m) from July 2020 to August 2020.

In seasonally adjusted terms, Australian turnover rose 6.9% in August 2020 compared with August 2019. This compares to an annual movement of 12.0% in July 2020.

Note again, this is prelim only, says the ABS (bolding mine):

a preliminary estimate for Australian retail turnover for August 2020

is based on preliminary data provided by businesses that make-up approximately 80% of total retail turnover and is therefore subject to revision.

And, while there was a severe impact in Vic (shut down 2.0 impacting) the rest of Australia saw a m/m decline also:

Victoria led the falls, down 12.6% compared to July 2020. Stage-4 restrictions in Melbourne, and Stage-3 restrictions in Regional Victoria, restricted trading for non-essential retail businesses.

