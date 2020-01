Australian December Unemployment Rate: 5.1% (expected 5.2%)

Australian employment report for December

Employment Change: +28.9K

expected 10.0K, prior 38.5K, revised from 39.9K

Unemployment Rate: 5.1% - this should take an RBA rate cut off the table next week - AUD bullish input

expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change: -0.3K

prior was +3.3K, revised from +4.2K

Part Time Employment Change: 29.2K

prior was +35.1K, revised from +35.7K

Participation Rate: 66.0%

expected 66.0%,

prior was 66.0%

Bottom line of this is my bolded comment above