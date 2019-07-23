Australian dollar nears 0.7000 in third day of declines

Australian dollar low

The Australian dollar has wiped out all of Thursday's gain in a three-day slide that calls into question what looked like a promising breakout.





The gains started late last week after the jobs report showed better full-time hiring, even with a weakening in the headline. The second leg of strength came on Williams' initial dovish comments along with the test of a long-term downtrend.





The fall today also pushes the Aussie back below the 100-day moving average