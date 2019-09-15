Australian intelligence says China responsible for cyber-attack on national parliament

Reuters with the report, pretty sure this was said already but if not:

Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May

five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters

Australia's cyber intelligence agency - the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) - concluded in March that China's Ministry of State Security was responsible for the attack, the five people with direct knowledge of the findings of the investigation told Reuters.

The five sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. Reuters has not reviewed the classified report.







Tensions with China are a negative for the AUD.



