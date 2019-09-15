Australian intelligence says China responsible for cyber-attack on national parliament
Reuters with the report, pretty sure this was said already but if not:
- Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May
- five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
- Australia's cyber intelligence agency - the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) - concluded in March that China's Ministry of State Security was responsible for the attack, the five people with direct knowledge of the findings of the investigation told Reuters.
- The five sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. Reuters has not reviewed the classified report.
Tensions with China are a negative for the AUD.