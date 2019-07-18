Responses to the Australian jobs market report are coming in - RBA to hold in August
The Australian June labour market data are here:
- Australia (June) Employment Change: +0.5K (vs. expected +9.0K)
- Another look at the Australian jobs report
Also, the NAB Q2 business survey - good headline shame about the details:
Seeing responses coming from bank and non-bank analysts coming through.
So far the take is:
- Unemployment rate at 5.2% gives room to the RBA stay on hold in August
- Despite being above the RBA's most recent forecast for 5%
- RBA likely to raise this forecast in its August
- employment growth at just 500 is weak (from a very strong May though … likely some 'payback')
November still the likely next cut, but the result today does introduce higher risk of an earlier move.