Responses to the Australian jobs market report are coming in - RBA to hold in August

The Australian June labour market data are here:

Also, the NAB Q2 business survey - good headline shame about the details:





Seeing responses coming from bank and non-bank analysts coming through.

So far the take is:

Unemployment rate at 5.2% gives room to the RBA stay on hold in August

Despite being above the RBA's most recent forecast for 5%

RBA likely to raise this forecast in its August

employment growth at just 500 is weak (from a very strong May though … likely some 'payback')

November still the likely next cut, but the result today does introduce higher risk of an earlier move.











