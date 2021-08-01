Australian lockdown state NSW looks to accelerate vaccinations in effort toward early easing

A piece in the local media this morning flagging a boost to the pace of the inoculation program in Sydney and state New South Wales

Federal health officials believe NSW is on a trajectory to hit 70 per cent vaccination cover in as little as five weeks

commonwealth officials are more optimistic that weekly vaccinations in NSW could rise to 650,000, paving the way for the 70 per cent cover level to be hit in September





If this works out it'd be great news for Sydney's people and the country's economy.





NSW reported more than 200 new cases on both Saturday and Sunday over the weekend. Today will bring the Sunday figures.