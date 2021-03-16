Australian PM Morrison highlights a 'great concern' on coronavirus outbreak (PNG)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morrison addressing the media, says the outbreak in Papua New Guinea is a great concern to Australia 

  • raises risks for Australia 
  • says has suspended flights to the country, suspends all outbound travel exemptions to PNG 
  • announces an aid package for PNG
  • Australia will send 8,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Papua New Guinea to vaccinate the country's frontline healthcare workers
  • will send a formal request to AstraZeneca for 1m doses for PNG
---
Positivity rates in the latest tests in PNG are through the roof:
  • half the people tested at OK Tedi mine are positive
  • half the women going into hospital to give birth
papua png Australia

