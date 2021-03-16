Australian PM Morrison highlights a 'great concern' on coronavirus outbreak (PNG)

Morrison addressing the media, says the outbreak in Papua New Guinea is a great concern to Australia

raises risks for Australia

says has suspended flights to the country, suspends all outbound travel exemptions to PNG

announces an aid package for PNG

Australia will send 8,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Papua New Guinea to vaccinate the country's frontline healthcare workers



will send a formal request to AstraZeneca for 1m doses for PNG



---

Positivity rates in the latest tests in PNG are through the roof:

half the people tested at OK Tedi mine are positive

half the women going into hospital to give birth







