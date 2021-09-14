Australian state of NSW has the lowest number of new local COVID-19 cases for nearly 2 weeks
New South Wales reports 1127 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
- Earlier from southern neighbouring state Victoria, 445
Australian vaccination rates are, finally, catching up to the rest of the developed world.
---
Australia's largest population state is New South Wales
Australia's second-largest population state is Victoria
---
From New Zealand today, 15 locally transmitted cases, all in Auckland and all linked to current cases.