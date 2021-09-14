Australian state of NSW has the lowest number of new local COVID-19 cases for nearly 2 weeks

New South Wales reports 1127  new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

  • Earlier from southern neighbouring state Victoria, 445
Australian vaccination rates are, finally, catching up to the rest of the developed world. 

Australia's largest population state is New South Wales
Australia's second-largest population state is Victoria 

From New Zealand today, 15 locally transmitted cases, all in Auckland and all linked to current cases. 
