Australia's COVID-19 vaccination rollout slowly, slowly moves forward - Pfizer for 30-39 yr olds in Canberra available from today

Canberra is Australia's capital city, relatively small compared with Sydney.

Just over half of Canberra's adult population has already received their first COVID-19 vaccine, and just under a quarter have had two shots

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) is on track to be the first jurisdiction in Australia to to reach the 70% vaccination target





There has been a great deal of hesitancy to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, as Pfizer becomes more widely available the vaccination rate should accelerate.





Its dodged the worst of Australia's outbreaks.From today, Canberrans aged 30 to 39 can book appointments to receive a Pfizer vaccine.