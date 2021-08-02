Australia's COVID-19 vaccination rollout slowly, slowly moves forward - Pfizer for 30-39 yr olds in Canberra available from today
Canberra is Australia's capital city, relatively small compared with Sydney.Its dodged the worst of Australia's outbreaks.
- Just over half of Canberra's adult population has already received their first COVID-19 vaccine, and just under a quarter have had two shots
- The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) is on track to be the first jurisdiction in Australia to to reach the 70% vaccination target
There has been a great deal of hesitancy to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, as Pfizer becomes more widely available the vaccination rate should accelerate.