Australia's largest population state (Sydney the capital) reports another record high new cases
New South Wales is Australia's largest population state with Australia's largest city, Sydney
The new cases reported today has jumped after the weekend dip we have seen time and again through this pandemic.
- 172 cases of community transmission in the preceding 24 hours (highest for this outbreak)
- 62 of those were infectious in the community
Previous days:
- 145 new cases for Sunday
- For Saturday was 141
- For Friday was 168
So yeah, weekend dip is familiar.