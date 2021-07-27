Australia's largest population state (Sydney the capital) reports another record high new cases

New South Wales is Australia's largest population state with Australia's largest city, Sydney

The new cases reported today has jumped after the weekend dip we have seen time and again through this pandemic.





172 cases of community transmission in the preceding 24 hours (highest for this outbreak)

62 of those were infectious in the community

Previous days:

145 new cases for Sunday

For Saturday was 141

For Friday was 168

So yeah, weekend dip is familiar.