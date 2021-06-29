Australia's longest running business survey shows conditions still improving

The Australian Chamber-Westpac Survey of Industrial Trends results for Q2 2021 were released earlier

63.1 in the June quarter (Q1 was 59.4 & Q4 2020 was 48.7)

A few snippets from WPAC's commentary to the release:

With the activity index firmly above 50, this suggests conditions are expanding at a brisk pace.

output and new orders are rising at the fastest rate since late 2018/early 2019

rebound is evident across manufacturing

construction industry continues to pick up

Equipment investment has also lifted on the Federal Government's tax initiatives.

Exports continue to lag the recovery ... Fragilities in the global trade network and elevated trade tensions remain a headwind.

Profit expectations were marked lower ... Margins are being squeezed as costs jump, impacted by supply disruptions.

Respondents indicate that 'material' constraints are limiting production on a scale not seen since the 1970s oil shock. Labour availability is also identified as limiting production. Snap lock-downs are another headwind for the sector and the economy more broadly.











