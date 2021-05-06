Australia's trade minister guesses that international borders will open mid-2022 at the earliest

Trade Minister Tehan takes a punt, says his "best guess" is that international borders will open in the middle to the second half of 2022.

Australia is lagging behind the rest of the developed world with efforts to provide vaccines, this will play out, partly, in slower border reopenings as indicated by Minister Tehan.





It also makes Australia's economic recovery a little fragile as renewed outbreaks are more likely than elsewhere and hence renewed restrictions that impact upon growing economic recovery. So far this has proved to be minor only. Long may that continue.





Minister Tehan.











