Total rig counts 935 versus 931 estimate

oil rig counts 770 versus 762 estimate and 764 last week

gas rig count 165 versus 169 estimate and 169 last week

total rig count 935 versus 931 estimate and 934 last week















The price of crude oil was trading at $54.66 prior to release of the data. The price is currently trading right at that level.